Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CAVA, ETSY, MPC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA), where a total of 7,930 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 793,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.9% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 1,655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,500 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:
Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 19,404 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.6% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,972 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 297,200 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) saw options trading volume of 14,005 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 2,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,000 underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CAVA options, ETSY options, or MPC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
