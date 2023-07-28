Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BYND, PZZA, REGN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND), where a total of 24,403 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.4% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring August 04, 2023, with 3,332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,200 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) saw options trading volume of 3,460 contracts, representing approximately 346,000 underlying shares or approximately 60.3% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 573,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,700 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) options are showing a volume of 4,157 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 415,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.1% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 691,140 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $720 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,500 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $720 strike highlighted in orange:

