Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BYND, FCNCA, XRX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND), where a total of 21,038 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 105% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,792 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 279,200 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

First Citizens BancShares Inc (Symbol: FCNCA) saw options trading volume of 652 contracts, representing approximately 65,200 underlying shares or approximately 99.9% of FCNCA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 65,295 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $820 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,400 underlying shares of FCNCA. Below is a chart showing FCNCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $820 strike highlighted in orange:

And Xerox Holdings Corp (Symbol: XRX) saw options trading volume of 11,672 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 98.5% of XRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 5,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,900 underlying shares of XRX. Below is a chart showing XRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

