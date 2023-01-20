Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BYND, FCNCA, XRX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND), where a total of 21,038 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 105% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,792 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 279,200 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
First Citizens BancShares Inc (Symbol: FCNCA) saw options trading volume of 652 contracts, representing approximately 65,200 underlying shares or approximately 99.9% of FCNCA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 65,295 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $820 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,400 underlying shares of FCNCA. Below is a chart showing FCNCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $820 strike highlighted in orange:
And Xerox Holdings Corp (Symbol: XRX) saw options trading volume of 11,672 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 98.5% of XRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 5,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,900 underlying shares of XRX. Below is a chart showing XRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BYND options, FCNCA options, or XRX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: NID Next Dividend Date
EBC shares outstanding history
PANL Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.