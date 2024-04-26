Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BYD, AON, ANF

Aon plc (Symbol: AON) options are showing a volume of 4,961 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 496,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54% of AON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 919,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,300 underlying shares of AON. Below is a chart showing AON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) options are showing a volume of 7,205 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 720,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $103 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $103 strike highlighted in orange:
