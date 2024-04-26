News & Insights

Markets
BYD

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BYD, AON, ANF

April 26, 2024 — 03:33 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boyd Gaming Corp. (Symbol: BYD), where a total volume of 4,031 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 403,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.8% of BYD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 735,635 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,300 underlying shares of BYD. Below is a chart showing BYD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Aon plc (Symbol: AON) options are showing a volume of 4,961 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 496,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54% of AON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 919,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,300 underlying shares of AON. Below is a chart showing AON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) options are showing a volume of 7,205 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 720,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $103 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $103 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BYD options, AON options, or ANF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Preferred Stock Notification Service
 Funds Holding HYLS
 EIDX Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BYD
AON
ANF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.