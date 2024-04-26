Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BYD, AON, ANF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boyd Gaming Corp. (Symbol: BYD), where a total volume of 4,031 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 403,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.8% of BYD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 735,635 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 1,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,300 underlying shares of BYD. Below is a chart showing BYD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Aon plc (Symbol: AON) options are showing a volume of 4,961 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 496,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54% of AON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 919,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,300 underlying shares of AON. Below is a chart showing AON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) options are showing a volume of 7,205 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 720,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $103 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $103 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BYD options, AON options, or ANF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.