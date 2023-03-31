Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BURL, RIOT, DKNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL), where a total of 5,517 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 551,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.6% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 1,539 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,900 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) saw options trading volume of 108,536 contracts, representing approximately 10.9 million underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 14,970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) options are showing a volume of 52,077 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.6% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 4,860 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 486,000 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BURL options, RIOT options, or DKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.