Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BURL, RIOT, DKNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL), where a total of 5,517 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 551,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.6% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 1,539 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,900 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) saw options trading volume of 108,536 contracts, representing approximately 10.9 million underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 14,970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) options are showing a volume of 52,077 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.6% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 4,860 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 486,000 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BURL options, RIOT options, or DKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.