Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BMBL, ORCL, PI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bumble Inc (Symbol: BMBL), where a total of 14,683 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.9% of BMBL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 12,743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of BMBL. Below is a chart showing BMBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 47,256 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 65.5% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 8,312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 831,200 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And Impinj Inc (Symbol: PI) options are showing a volume of 2,108 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 210,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.2% of PI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 328,110 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 957 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,700 underlying shares of PI. Below is a chart showing PI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
