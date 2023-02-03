Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BLK, RL, GILD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK), where a total of 3,861 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 386,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.6% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 778,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $830 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,900 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $830 strike highlighted in orange:

Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) saw options trading volume of 4,260 contracts, representing approximately 426,000 underlying shares or approximately 49% of RL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 870,175 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,574 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,400 underlying shares of RL. Below is a chart showing RL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) saw options trading volume of 32,324 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 49% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $86 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 3,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,100 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $86 strike highlighted in orange:

