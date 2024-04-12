Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BLK, ANET, PNC

Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) options are showing a volume of 25,219 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.4% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike put option expiring April 12, 2024, with 1,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,900 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:
And PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC) options are showing a volume of 13,144 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.1% of PNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 10,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PNC. Below is a chart showing PNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BLK options, ANET options, or PNC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding AVLV
ETFs Holding DXTR
SIEN market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.