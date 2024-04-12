News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BLK, ANET, PNC

April 12, 2024 — 01:17 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK), where a total of 11,600 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 174.1% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 666,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $780 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 1,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,300 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $780 strike highlighted in orange:

Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) options are showing a volume of 25,219 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.4% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike put option expiring April 12, 2024, with 1,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,900 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

And PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC) options are showing a volume of 13,144 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.1% of PNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 10,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PNC. Below is a chart showing PNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

