Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BKNG, TREE, SHAK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total volume of 4,443 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 444,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 142.3% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 312,275 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1760 strike put option expiring January 06, 2023, with 170 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1760 strike highlighted in orange:
LendingTree Inc (Symbol: TREE) saw options trading volume of 2,781 contracts, representing approximately 278,100 underlying shares or approximately 104.1% of TREE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 267,035 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,500 underlying shares of TREE. Below is a chart showing TREE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK) options are showing a volume of 5,118 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 511,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 623,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,800 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, TREE options, or SHAK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: EPAY shares outstanding history
Funds Holding FRNW
Tyson Foods market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.