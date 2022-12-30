Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BKNG, TREE, SHAK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total volume of 4,443 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 444,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 142.3% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 312,275 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1760 strike put option expiring January 06, 2023, with 170 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1760 strike highlighted in orange:

LendingTree Inc (Symbol: TREE) saw options trading volume of 2,781 contracts, representing approximately 278,100 underlying shares or approximately 104.1% of TREE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 267,035 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,500 underlying shares of TREE. Below is a chart showing TREE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK) options are showing a volume of 5,118 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 511,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 623,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,800 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

