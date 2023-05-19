News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BKNG, NVDA, CBRE

May 19, 2023 — 01:52 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 7,390 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 739,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 224.8% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 328,725 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2400 strike put option expiring May 26, 2023, with 341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,100 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2400 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 820,687 contracts, representing approximately 82.1 million underlying shares or approximately 212.4% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 92,436 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.2 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

And CBRE Group Inc (Symbol: CBRE) saw options trading volume of 29,997 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 162.3% of CBRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 16,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of CBRE. Below is a chart showing CBRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, NVDA options, or CBRE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

