BKI

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BKI, TDW, DPZ

July 07, 2023 — 03:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Black Knight Inc (Symbol: BKI), where a total volume of 5,068 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 506,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.8% of BKI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 862,105 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,200 underlying shares of BKI. Below is a chart showing BKI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Tidewater Inc (Symbol: TDW) options are showing a volume of 5,016 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 501,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.7% of TDW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 869,020 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,945 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,500 underlying shares of TDW. Below is a chart showing TDW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw options trading volume of 3,671 contracts, representing approximately 367,100 underlying shares or approximately 57.5% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 638,340 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,300 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

