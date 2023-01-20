Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BK, TMUS, TXT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (Symbol: BK), where a total volume of 26,558 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.3% of BK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 10,784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BK. Below is a chart showing BK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) saw options trading volume of 23,021 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 3,482 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 348,200 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Textron Inc (Symbol: TXT) options are showing a volume of 5,610 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 561,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of TXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 4,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,100 underlying shares of TXT. Below is a chart showing TXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

