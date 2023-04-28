News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BILL, X, DOCU

April 28, 2023 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL), where a total of 9,609 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 960,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.4% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 425,000 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) saw options trading volume of 32,255 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 54.9% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,000 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

And DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 17,708 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44.50 strike put option expiring April 28, 2023, with 2,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,000 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44.50 strike highlighted in orange:

