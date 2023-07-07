News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BIIB, LLY, AVGO

July 07, 2023 — 03:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB), where a total of 8,426 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 842,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.2% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,100 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 20,144 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 74.4% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $465 strike call option expiring July 07, 2023, with 1,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,200 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $465 strike highlighted in orange:

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 16,633 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.6% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $850 strike call option expiring July 07, 2023, with 1,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,000 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $850 strike highlighted in orange:

