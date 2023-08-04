Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BATRA, HZNP, ABNB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc - Series A (Symbol: BATRA), where a total of 3,553 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 355,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 254% of BATRA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 139,880 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,300 underlying shares of BATRA. Below is a chart showing BATRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Horizon Therapeutics plc (Symbol: HZNP) saw options trading volume of 38,498 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 230% of HZNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 4,807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 480,700 underlying shares of HZNP. Below is a chart showing HZNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 94,435 contracts, representing approximately 9.4 million underlying shares or approximately 163.4% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 4,588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 458,800 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BATRA options, HZNP options, or ABNB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Real Estate Dividend Stock List
Brown and Brown MACD
JLS Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.