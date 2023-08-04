Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BATRA, HZNP, ABNB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc - Series A (Symbol: BATRA), where a total of 3,553 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 355,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 254% of BATRA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 139,880 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,300 underlying shares of BATRA. Below is a chart showing BATRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Symbol: HZNP) saw options trading volume of 38,498 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 230% of HZNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 4,807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 480,700 underlying shares of HZNP. Below is a chart showing HZNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 94,435 contracts, representing approximately 9.4 million underlying shares or approximately 163.4% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 4,588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 458,800 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BATRA options, HZNP options, or ABNB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.