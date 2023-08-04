News & Insights

Markets
BATRA

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BATRA, HZNP, ABNB

August 04, 2023 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc - Series A (Symbol: BATRA), where a total of 3,553 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 355,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 254% of BATRA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 139,880 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,300 underlying shares of BATRA. Below is a chart showing BATRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Symbol: HZNP) saw options trading volume of 38,498 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 230% of HZNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 4,807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 480,700 underlying shares of HZNP. Below is a chart showing HZNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 94,435 contracts, representing approximately 9.4 million underlying shares or approximately 163.4% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 4,588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 458,800 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BATRA options, HZNP options, or ABNB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Real Estate Dividend Stock List
 Brown and Brown MACD
 JLS Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BATRA
HZNP
ABNB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.