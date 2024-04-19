Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BAC, ADBE, NSC

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 17,001 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $465 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,177 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,700 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $465 strike highlighted in orange:
And Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) options are showing a volume of 4,717 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 471,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of NSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,100 underlying shares of NSC. Below is a chart showing NSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
