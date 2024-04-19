News & Insights

Markets
BAC

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BAC, ADBE, NSC

April 19, 2024 — 02:01 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total of 211,080 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 21.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.2% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 41.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 20,579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 17,001 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $465 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,177 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,700 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $465 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) options are showing a volume of 4,717 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 471,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of NSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,100 underlying shares of NSC. Below is a chart showing NSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BAC options, ADBE options, or NSC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 MLPs Hedge Funds Are Buying
 Institutional Holders of ZEPP
 DLTR market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BAC
ADBE
NSC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.