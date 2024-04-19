Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BAC, ADBE, NSC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total of 211,080 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 21.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.2% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 41.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024 , with 20,579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 17,001 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $465 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,177 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,700 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $465 strike highlighted in orange:

And Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) options are showing a volume of 4,717 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 471,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of NSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,100 underlying shares of NSC. Below is a chart showing NSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BAC options, ADBE options, or NSC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

