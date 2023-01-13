Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BA, AMZN, HUBG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 124,932 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 179.8% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring January 13, 2023, with 13,737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 1.2 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 121.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 160.7% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 75.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97 strike call option expiring January 13, 2023, with 72,605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hub Group, Inc. (Symbol: HUBG) saw options trading volume of 4,030 contracts, representing approximately 403,000 underlying shares or approximately 159.3% of HUBG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 252,985 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of HUBG. Below is a chart showing HUBG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BA options, AMZN options, or HUBG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.