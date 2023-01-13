Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BA, AMZN, HUBG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 124,932 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 179.8% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring January 13, 2023, with 13,737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:
Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 1.2 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 121.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 160.7% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 75.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97 strike call option expiring January 13, 2023, with 72,605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hub Group, Inc. (Symbol: HUBG) saw options trading volume of 4,030 contracts, representing approximately 403,000 underlying shares or approximately 159.3% of HUBG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 252,985 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of HUBG. Below is a chart showing HUBG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BA options, AMZN options, or HUBG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RFEM
RAS Options Chain
XRT Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.