Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AXSM, RILY, ESMT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM), where a total volume of 5,490 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 549,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.5% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 736,900 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 971 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,100 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY) options are showing a volume of 2,724 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 272,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.7% of RILY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 374,550 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,800 underlying shares of RILY. Below is a chart showing RILY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And EngageSmart Inc (Symbol: ESMT) saw options trading volume of 2,752 contracts, representing approximately 275,200 underlying shares or approximately 71% of ESMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 387,540 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,000 underlying shares of ESMT. Below is a chart showing ESMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AXSM options, RILY options, or ESMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
