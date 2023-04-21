Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AXSM, PII, TRIP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM), where a total volume of 5,001 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 500,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 806,620 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,500 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII) options are showing a volume of 3,098 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 309,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.2% of PII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 523,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 877 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,700 underlying shares of PII. Below is a chart showing PII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) options are showing a volume of 11,523 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.1% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 7,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 711,100 underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AXSM options, PII options, or TRIP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.