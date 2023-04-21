Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AXL, ALB, IGT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (Symbol: AXL), where a total volume of 15,471 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 208.7% of AXL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 741,355 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 6,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,000 underlying shares of AXL. Below is a chart showing AXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) saw options trading volume of 37,702 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 191.1% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 3,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,600 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT) options are showing a volume of 20,298 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 188% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 10,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
