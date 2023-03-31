Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AX, COST, BA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Axos Financial Inc (Symbol: AX), where a total volume of 20,539 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 217.9% of AX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 942,770 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 5,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,400 underlying shares of AX. Below is a chart showing AX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 26,890 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 126.1% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $497.50 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 2,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,900 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $497.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 76,198 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 123.1% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 8,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 860,000 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AX options, COST options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Institutional Holders of CCK
Institutional Holders of IMCV
YPPN Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.