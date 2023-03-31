Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AX, COST, BA

Markets
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Axos Financial Inc (Symbol: AX), where a total volume of 20,539 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 217.9% of AX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 942,770 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 5,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,400 underlying shares of AX. Below is a chart showing AX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 26,890 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 126.1% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $497.50 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 2,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,900 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $497.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 76,198 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 123.1% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 8,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 860,000 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

