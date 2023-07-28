Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AVPT, SOFI, WING

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AvePoint Inc (Symbol: AVPT), where a total volume of 5,698 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 569,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 106.2% of AVPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 536,565 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 5,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 552,100 underlying shares of AVPT. Below is a chart showing AVPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) options are showing a volume of 431,281 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 43.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.6% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 49,546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING) saw options trading volume of 4,243 contracts, representing approximately 424,300 underlying shares or approximately 103.7% of WING's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 409,200 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,200 underlying shares of WING. Below is a chart showing WING's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
