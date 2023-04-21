Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AVGO, MA, LLY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total volume of 9,540 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 954,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.2% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $580 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 908 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,800 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $580 strike highlighted in orange:

Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 12,314 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $377.50 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,900 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $377.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 13,344 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring April 28, 2023, with 711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,100 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, MA options, or LLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.