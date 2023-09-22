News & Insights

Markets
AVGO

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AVGO, ADBE, ATVI

September 22, 2023 — 01:54 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total volume of 43,499 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 159.1% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $830 strike call option expiring September 22, 2023, with 2,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,200 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $830 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 27,263 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.3% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring September 22, 2023, with 2,352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 235,200 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) saw options trading volume of 49,364 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 86.5% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 7,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 733,300 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, ADBE options, or ATVI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding TOTL
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BEF
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ENBL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AVGO
ADBE
ATVI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.