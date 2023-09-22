Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AVGO, ADBE, ATVI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total volume of 43,499 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 159.1% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $830 strike call option expiring September 22, 2023, with 2,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,200 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $830 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 27,263 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.3% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring September 22, 2023, with 2,352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 235,200 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

And Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) saw options trading volume of 49,364 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 86.5% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 7,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 733,300 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:

