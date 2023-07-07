Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ATVI, LRCX, JPM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI), where a total of 67,631 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 102.7% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 15,687 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 12,057 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.3% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 1,792 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,200 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 74,869 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.7% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring July 07, 2023, with 5,842 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 584,200 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

