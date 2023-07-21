Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ASLE, FDX, PLTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AerSale Corp (Symbol: ASLE), where a total of 2,089 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 208,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.9% of ASLE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 427,560 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,000 underlying shares of ASLE. Below is a chart showing ASLE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 10,791 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 936 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,600 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 277,038 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 27.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 59.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16.50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 17,797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ASLE options, FDX options, or PLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MQ
KDUS Insider Buying
EBTC Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.