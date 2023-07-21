Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ASLE, FDX, PLTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AerSale Corp (Symbol: ASLE), where a total of 2,089 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 208,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.9% of ASLE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 427,560 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,000 underlying shares of ASLE. Below is a chart showing ASLE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 10,791 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 936 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,600 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 277,038 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 27.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 59.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16.50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 17,797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16.50 strike highlighted in orange:

