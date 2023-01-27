Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ARCH, QS, SPOT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arch Resources Inc (Symbol: ARCH), where a total volume of 2,676 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 267,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.1% of ARCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 376,485 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,300 underlying shares of ARCH. Below is a chart showing ARCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS) saw options trading volume of 49,199 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 71.1% of QS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 13,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of QS. Below is a chart showing QS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 13,179 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.2% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 1,564 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,400 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
