Markets
APPS

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: APPS, NVAX, GFF

December 30, 2022 — 03:27 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS), where a total of 7,980 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 798,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.5% of APPS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring December 30, 2022, with 1,338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,800 underlying shares of APPS. Below is a chart showing APPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) saw options trading volume of 36,431 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike put option expiring January 13, 2023, with 5,786 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 578,600 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Griffon Corp. (Symbol: GFF) saw options trading volume of 1,937 contracts, representing approximately 193,700 underlying shares or approximately 41% of GFF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 472,490 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,100 underlying shares of GFF. Below is a chart showing GFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for APPS options, NVAX options, or GFF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of BRKL
 ETFs Holding RIGP
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ACI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APPS
NVAX
GFF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.