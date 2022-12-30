Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: APPS, NVAX, GFF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS), where a total of 7,980 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 798,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.5% of APPS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring December 30, 2022, with 1,338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,800 underlying shares of APPS. Below is a chart showing APPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) saw options trading volume of 36,431 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike put option expiring January 13, 2023, with 5,786 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 578,600 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Griffon Corp. (Symbol: GFF) saw options trading volume of 1,937 contracts, representing approximately 193,700 underlying shares or approximately 41% of GFF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 472,490 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,100 underlying shares of GFF. Below is a chart showing GFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for APPS options, NVAX options, or GFF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

