Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: APLS, ZS, AMBA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: APLS), where a total of 18,011 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 110.2% of APLS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,700 underlying shares of APLS. Below is a chart showing APLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 29,157 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.9% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring May 12, 2023, with 7,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 708,600 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) options are showing a volume of 4,465 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 446,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.1% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 409,110 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,100 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for APLS options, ZS options, or AMBA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
