Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: APLS, AA, CELH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: APLS), where a total of 7,621 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 762,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.6% of APLS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,100 underlying shares of APLS. Below is a chart showing APLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) saw options trading volume of 20,499 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,600 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) options are showing a volume of 2,541 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 254,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 606,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,300 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for APLS options, AA options, or CELH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.