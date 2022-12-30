Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: APD, META, CAH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD), where a total volume of 16,379 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 152.9% of APD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 7,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 720,600 underlying shares of APD. Below is a chart showing APD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 222,443 contracts, representing approximately 22.2 million underlying shares or approximately 70.2% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring December 30, 2022, with 17,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) saw options trading volume of 18,340 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 64.8% of CAH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,000 underlying shares of CAH. Below is a chart showing CAH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

