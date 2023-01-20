Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: APA, FDX, C

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in APA Corp (Symbol: APA), where a total of 36,151 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.8% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,300 underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:
FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 13,230 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 51.9% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 715 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,500 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 86,507 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 15,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
