Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AMZN, MRNA, DVA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 493,928 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 49.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.3% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 65.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring June 09, 2023, with 62,489 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 23,249 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 4,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 413,000 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) saw options trading volume of 4,279 contracts, representing approximately 427,900 underlying shares or approximately 66.6% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 642,160 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:
