Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AMZN, BA, HD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 528,820 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 52.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.4% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 59.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97 strike put option expiring March 24, 2023, with 44,245 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:
Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 54,376 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 85.5% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,170 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 417,000 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 31,043 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.5% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring March 31, 2023, with 2,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,200 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
