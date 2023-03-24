Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AMR, PG, SPOT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR), where a total volume of 1,531 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 153,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.9% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 294,720 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,800 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) options are showing a volume of 35,694 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 16,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 8,050 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 805,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $141 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 1,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,400 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $141 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMR options, PG options, or SPOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.