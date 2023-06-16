Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AMGN, WW, SCHW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), where a total volume of 13,311 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.6% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,000 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
WW International Inc (Symbol: WW) options are showing a volume of 13,944 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.5% of WW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 6,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,000 underlying shares of WW. Below is a chart showing WW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) options are showing a volume of 59,617 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,586 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 458,600 underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
