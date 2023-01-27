Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AMC, ARES, RIVN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC), where a total of 340,655 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 34.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 118.9% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 28.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5.50 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 49,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Ares Management Corp (Symbol: ARES) options are showing a volume of 10,205 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 118.4% of ARES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 861,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of ARES. Below is a chart showing ARES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN) options are showing a volume of 314,933 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 31.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 116.9% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 31,346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMC options, ARES options, or RIVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

