Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ALGN, STX, CSCO

March 17, 2023 — 01:22 pm EDT

March 17, 2023 — 01:22 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN), where a total volume of 4,700 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 470,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.6% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 967,080 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring March 24, 2023, with 1,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,000 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) saw options trading volume of 9,984 contracts, representing approximately 998,400 underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 3,259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,900 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) saw options trading volume of 78,959 contracts, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 19,702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

