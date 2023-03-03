Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ALGN, PYPL, FDX

March 03, 2023 — 01:37 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN), where a total of 5,274 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 527,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.8% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring April 06, 2023, with 304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,400 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 62,802 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 425,500 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 6,539 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 653,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 624 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,400 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

