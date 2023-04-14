Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ALB, BAC, SCHW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total volume of 10,824 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.6% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,900 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 365,074 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 36.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 71.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 31,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) saw options trading volume of 182,657 contracts, representing approximately 18.3 million underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 18,641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
