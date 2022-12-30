Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AGNC, MCD, NOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC), where a total volume of 76,715 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.2% of AGNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 40,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of AGNC. Below is a chart showing AGNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 17,206 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.9% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,461 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,100 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 8,164 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 816,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.2% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 852 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,200 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AGNC options, MCD options, or NOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

