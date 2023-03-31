Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AFRM, AVXL, TTD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM), where a total of 74,572 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.9% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11.50 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 7,231 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 723,100 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Anavex Life Sciences Corp (Symbol: AVXL) saw options trading volume of 5,344 contracts, representing approximately 534,400 underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of AVXL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 3,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,100 underlying shares of AVXL. Below is a chart showing AVXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 15,371 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,500 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AFRM options, AVXL options, or TTD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.