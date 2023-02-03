Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AEIS, MAT, WWE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advanced Energy Industries Inc (Symbol: AEIS), where a total of 962 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 96,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.8% of AEIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 169,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,000 underlying shares of AEIS. Below is a chart showing AEIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Mattel Inc (Symbol: MAT) options are showing a volume of 17,372 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.5% of MAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 5,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,800 underlying shares of MAT. Below is a chart showing MAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (Symbol: WWE) options are showing a volume of 8,605 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 860,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of WWE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 3,694 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 369,400 underlying shares of WWE. Below is a chart showing WWE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AEIS options, MAT options, or WWE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.