Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ADM, BA, BALL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM), where a total of 17,732 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 88.5% of ADM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring October 27, 2023, with 15,056 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ADM. Below is a chart showing ADM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 46,723 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.1% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,818 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 381,800 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ball Corp (Symbol: BALL) saw options trading volume of 13,043 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 59.5% of BALL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 4,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 454,000 underlying shares of BALL. Below is a chart showing BALL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

