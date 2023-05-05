Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ADBE, ULTA, CLFD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total of 34,882 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 142.3% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $345 strike call option expiring May 05, 2023, with 2,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,100 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:
Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 7,278 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 727,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 135.8% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 535,790 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring May 12, 2023, with 376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,600 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:
And Clearfield Inc (Symbol: CLFD) options are showing a volume of 4,215 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 421,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 130.7% of CLFD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 322,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,900 underlying shares of CLFD. Below is a chart showing CLFD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
