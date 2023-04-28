Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ADBE, NOW, JBHT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total of 15,790 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.8% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $382.50 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,600 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $382.50 strike highlighted in orange:
ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 10,776 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 61.4% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,300 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:
And J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) saw options trading volume of 4,448 contracts, representing approximately 444,800 underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 825,390 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,200 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ADBE options, NOW options, or JBHT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
