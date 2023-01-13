Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ADBE, GM, LOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total volume of 25,007 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 83.6% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $335 strike put option expiring January 13, 2023, with 1,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,600 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 59,759 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 5,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 511,400 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) saw options trading volume of 12,818 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,600 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

