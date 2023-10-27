Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ACN, DLR, XOM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN), where a total of 10,245 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.3% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) saw options trading volume of 9,931 contracts, representing approximately 993,100 underlying shares or approximately 51% of DLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,000 underlying shares of DLR. Below is a chart showing DLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 110,823 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring October 27, 2023, with 7,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 716,700 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ACN options, DLR options, or XOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Services Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
LRE Options Chain
SEAS Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.