Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ACN, DLR, XOM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN), where a total of 10,245 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.3% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) saw options trading volume of 9,931 contracts, representing approximately 993,100 underlying shares or approximately 51% of DLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,000 underlying shares of DLR. Below is a chart showing DLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 110,823 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring October 27, 2023, with 7,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 716,700 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ACN options, DLR options, or XOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

