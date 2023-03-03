Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ACMR, PFE, ESTC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ACM Research Inc (Symbol: ACMR), where a total volume of 3,490 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 349,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41% of ACMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 852,005 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,500 underlying shares of ACMR. Below is a chart showing ACMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) saw options trading volume of 85,128 contracts, representing approximately 8.5 million underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring March 03, 2023, with 11,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:
And Elastic NV (Symbol: ESTC) options are showing a volume of 4,317 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 431,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of ESTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,200 underlying shares of ESTC. Below is a chart showing ESTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ACMR options, PFE options, or ESTC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
