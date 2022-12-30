Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ACCD, SPLK, QTRX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Accolade Inc (Symbol: ACCD), where a total of 2,789 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 278,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.6% of ACCD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 625,270 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,725 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,500 underlying shares of ACCD. Below is a chart showing ACCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) saw options trading volume of 11,948 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 44% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 5,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,000 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Quanterix Corp (Symbol: QTRX) saw options trading volume of 1,201 contracts, representing approximately 120,100 underlying shares or approximately 44% of QTRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 273,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,500 underlying shares of QTRX. Below is a chart showing QTRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

