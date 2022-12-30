Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ACCD, SPLK, QTRX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Accolade Inc (Symbol: ACCD), where a total of 2,789 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 278,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.6% of ACCD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 625,270 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,725 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,500 underlying shares of ACCD. Below is a chart showing ACCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) saw options trading volume of 11,948 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 44% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 5,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,000 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And Quanterix Corp (Symbol: QTRX) saw options trading volume of 1,201 contracts, representing approximately 120,100 underlying shares or approximately 44% of QTRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 273,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,500 underlying shares of QTRX. Below is a chart showing QTRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ACCD options, SPLK options, or QTRX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Consumer Services Dividend Stock List
Funds Holding GIX
Funds Holding HYIN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.